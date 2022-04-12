WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters across Kansas are responding to wildfires or are standing by, ready to assist with fires. So far, there have been wildfires in at least five locations — northwest of El Dorado, in Cheyenne County, Meade County, along the Ford/Gray county line, and Riley County.

The one northwest of El Dorado is described as a “pretty good size.” It is north and east of Oil Hill Road and Northwest 10th, also known as Refinery Road.

This picture shows some of the charred remains after a wildfire burned northwest of El Dorado, April 12, 2022. (KSN Photo)

This picture shows some of the charred remains after a wildfire burned northwest of El Dorado, April 12, 2022. (KSN Photo)

Several fire departments are trying to get the fire under control.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Team said there was a wildfire 12 miles south/southwest of Bird City in Cheyenne County just before 1 p.m.

The circle shows where a fire is burning in northwest Kansas on April 12, 2022. (KSN Image)

Meade County Emergency Management posted some pictures of a wildfire in the area of CC Road and 13 Road, if the roads actually met. Ashland fire was paged around 1 p.m. to help. At 1:35 they got the fire under control.

(Courtesy Meade County Emergency Management)

There is also one northeast of Ensign, along the Gray/Ford county line.

The circle shows where a fire is burning northeast of Ensign, Kansas on April 12, 2022. (KSN Image)

The Kansas Forest Service said a Single Engine Air Tanker (SEAT) 803 is en route to the Baldwin Park Road fire in northern Riley County. The fire started last week and continues to burn in heavy driftwood and eastern red cedar.

KFS said extreme fire weather conditions are rapidly developing across the state. Wind gusts of 40-50 mph and relative humidity is already in the teens in western Kansas. It advises communities not to wait to ask for help. Fires will rapidly carry through vegetation that would typically slow fire spread.

The Compact Task Force and the Johnson County Task Force prepare for the extreme fire conditions and remain prepositioned for requests to assist if needed.