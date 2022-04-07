KANSAS (KSNW) — As fires burn in neighboring states, strong winds are bringing them closer to Kansas.

Up north in Nebraska, the town of Edison is under an evacuation order due to a wildfire.

The wildfire started in the early afternoon of Thursday, April 7, in southern Gosper County. It has been pushed south by winds gusting near 60 mph into Furnas County.

This isn’t the only neighboring state experiencing wildfires. Down south in Oklahoma, the town of Fort Supply is being evacuated due to fire.

The fire started in Beaver County in Oklahoma, and around 6 p.m., it moved into Meade County in Kansas.

Across Kansas, burn bans remain in effect for 16 counties due to dry conditions and high wind speeds.