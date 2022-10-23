WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The National Weather Service is reporting the highest wind speeds so far on Sunday. The wind caused blowing dust across Kansas.

Here are the three-hour peak winds from the Dodge City National Weather Service.

Dodge City Regional Airport – 69 mph

Garden City – 68 mph

Ulysses Airport – 63 mph

Scott City Municipal Airport – 58 mph

Kearny County Airport – 56 mph

Cimarron – 55 mph

Satanta – 53 mph

2 NW of Victoria – 51 mph

Dighton – 51 mph

Hays Regional Airport – 62 mph

1 NE of Sublett – 58 mph

Johnson City – 56 mph

Hugoton – 54 mph

Syracuse – 51 mph

Kinsley – 51 mph

Here are the 12-hour peak winds from the Wichita National Weather Service.

McPherson – 62 mph

Hutchinson Municipal Airport – 59 mph

Salina Regional Airport – 58 mph

Wichita Eisenhower Airport – 56 mph

Newton City County Airport – 54 mph

Strother Field – 52 mph

Great Bend Municipal Airport – 59 mph

Colonel James Jabara Airport – 54 mph

Lloyd Stearman Field Airport – 53 mph