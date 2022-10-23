WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The National Weather Service is reporting the highest wind speeds so far on Sunday. The wind caused blowing dust across Kansas.
Here are the three-hour peak winds from the Dodge City National Weather Service.
- Dodge City Regional Airport – 69 mph
- Garden City – 68 mph
- Ulysses Airport – 63 mph
- Scott City Municipal Airport – 58 mph
- Kearny County Airport – 56 mph
- Cimarron – 55 mph
- Satanta – 53 mph
- 2 NW of Victoria – 51 mph
- Dighton – 51 mph
- Hays Regional Airport – 62 mph
- 1 NE of Sublett – 58 mph
- Johnson City – 56 mph
- Hugoton – 54 mph
- Syracuse – 51 mph
- Kinsley – 51 mph
Here are the 12-hour peak winds from the Wichita National Weather Service.
- McPherson – 62 mph
- Hutchinson Municipal Airport – 59 mph
- Salina Regional Airport – 58 mph
- Wichita Eisenhower Airport – 56 mph
- Newton City County Airport – 54 mph
- Strother Field – 52 mph
- Great Bend Municipal Airport – 59 mph
- Colonel James Jabara Airport – 54 mph
- Lloyd Stearman Field Airport – 53 mph
