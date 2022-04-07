SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wind is creating dangerous conditions for drivers Thursday. The strong gusts are kicking up dust and reducing visibility in some areas. The gusts are also strong enough in some areas to topple semitractor-trailers.
The Kansas Highway Patrol posted a picture of a truck on its side on U.S. Interstate 70, slightly east of Salina.
The KHP included this message on its Facebook page: “The FIRST of what might be many today due to the HIGH WINDS Keep a strong grip of your steering wheel and stay ready.”
Kansas Secretary of Transportation Julie Lorenz was the passenger in a van driving by the scene.
Lorenz took a picture and posted a safety message on her Twitter account.
“Outside Salina on I-70. Be careful out there – v high winds. Thx to our partners @kshighwaypatrol for all you do,” she wrote.
Another truck blew onto its side in Sheridan County, on U.S. Highway 83, mile marker 193.
In a photo from the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, you can see the dust blowing in the distance. The sheriff is asking drivers to use extreme caution.
KSN Storm Track 3 meteorologists are tracking the wind speeds and the dust.
Wind
- 9 miles SSE Sharon Springs — 60 mph gust
- 1 mile E Hill City — 63 mph gust
- 1 mile NNE Goodland — 70 mph gust
- 2 miles E McCook (Red Willow Co, NE) — 71 mph gust
- 3 miles WNW Trenton — 60 mph gust
- 4 miles S McCook (Red Willow Co, NE) — 65 mph gust
- 1 mile NNE Goodland — 68 mph gust; visibility reduced to 5 miles due to blowing dust
- 9 mile WSW Winona — 65 mph gust
- Trenton (Hitchcock Co, NE) — 62 mph gust
- 5 mile S Tribune — 60 mph gust
- Leoti — 60 mph gust
- 3 miles NW Pierceville — 62 mph gust
- 1 mile S Coolidge — 60 mph gust
Dust
- 1 mile NNE Weskan — Visibility 1/4 to 3/8 mile just outside of town
- 4 miles W Edson — Brown out conditions reported on I-70 near mile marker 23
- 6 miles SSW Caruso — Visibility at or below 1/4 mile due to blowing dust
- 8 miles WSW Palisade (Hitchcock Co, NE) — Near 0 visibility reported on Veterans Memorial Highway between CR 723 and 724
- Saint Francis — Brown out conditions reported