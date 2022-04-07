SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wind is creating dangerous conditions for drivers Thursday. The strong gusts are kicking up dust and reducing visibility in some areas. The gusts are also strong enough in some areas to topple semitractor-trailers.

The Kansas Highway Patrol posted a picture of a truck on its side on U.S. Interstate 70, slightly east of Salina.

Wind blew a truck onto its side on I-70 near Salina on April 7, 2022. (Courtesy Kansas Highway Patrol)

The KHP included this message on its Facebook page: “The FIRST of what might be many today due to the HIGH WINDS Keep a strong grip of your steering wheel and stay ready.”

Kansas Secretary of Transportation Julie Lorenz was the passenger in a van driving by the scene.

(Courtesy Kansas Secretary of Transportation Julie Lorenz)

Lorenz took a picture and posted a safety message on her Twitter account.

“Outside Salina on I-70. Be careful out there – v high winds. Thx to our partners ⁦ @kshighwaypatrol⁩ for all you do,” she wrote.

Another truck blew onto its side in Sheridan County, on U.S. Highway 83, mile marker 193.

A truck rests on its side on U83 in Sheridan County on April 7, 2022. (Courtesy Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office)

In a photo from the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, you can see the dust blowing in the distance. The sheriff is asking drivers to use extreme caution.

KSN Storm Track 3 meteorologists are tracking the wind speeds and the dust.

Wind

9 miles SSE Sharon Springs — 60 mph gust

1 mile E Hill City — 63 mph gust

1 mile NNE Goodland — 70 mph gust

2 miles E McCook (Red Willow Co, NE) — 71 mph gust

3 miles WNW Trenton — 60 mph gust

4 miles S McCook (Red Willow Co, NE) — 65 mph gust

1 mile NNE Goodland — 68 mph gust; visibility reduced to 5 miles due to blowing dust

9 mile WSW Winona — 65 mph gust

Trenton (Hitchcock Co, NE) — 62 mph gust

5 mile S Tribune — 60 mph gust

Leoti — 60 mph gust

3 miles NW Pierceville — 62 mph gust

1 mile S Coolidge — 60 mph gust

Dust