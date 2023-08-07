WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Winfield is working to clean up damage from Saturday’s storms. Many neighborhoods still have large amounts of debris.

City Manager Taggart Wall says completing the process will likely take many weeks. Lots of residents have joined in on the efforts.

“In a town like Winfield, I’m never surprised to see neighbors come together and help neighbors. We’ve got folks from the rural areas that have come into town to help people pull together and try to get back on their feet,” explained Wall.

For some, Saturday’s storms left them devastated. The Cowley County Fair had multiple trailers destroyed and chicken cages thrown across the barn.

Wall says the city compost center has extended its hours to allow dumping. He encourages residents to bring their own compost when possible.

Around 350 residents had their power restored Monday afternoon, with many more lines awaiting repairs. Some people are staying in hotels and friends houses as temporary accommodations.

The City has opened a drop-off location for people who need to dispose of their spoiled food from the power outages.

Some say the city has handled the situation very well.

“The fire, police, county, the city crews, everybody is working 24/7 for this. And it speaks a lot for this community,” said Winfield Resident David Clift.