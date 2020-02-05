Winter storm brings snow, ice to Southern Plains states

Commuters travel in snow and a wintry mix on I-244 Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 in Tulsa, Okla. A powerful winter storm dropped snow throughout parts of Texas and Oklahoma early Wednesday. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)



OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (AP) – A powerful winter storm is bringing snow and ice to parts of the central United States.

The National Weather Service says winter storm warnings or advisories are in effect from El Paso, Texas, and eastern New Mexico to the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Forecasters say parts of northwestern Texas could see up to 8 inches of snow on Wednesday. Three to 5 inches of snow is expected in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas.

In northwest Arkansas, forecasters say up to a quarter-inch of ice could accumulate from Wednesday’s storm. Snow also was expected to extend into Illinois, Michigan and other parts of the Midwest on Wednesday and Thursday before reaching the Northeast by Friday.

