WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of Kansans are dealing with power outages at a time when they need warmth in their homes and businesses. Some of the Wichita outages started around 1 a.m., and as of 10 a.m., the power is still out.

The outages are affecting Evergy and other utility companies and cooperatives.

Evergy said most of its outages are in the Wichita metro area. As of 10 a.m., there are about 9,200 customers without power in the Evergy service area.

Evergy says its line crews are working to restore power as fast and safely as possible.

The City of Valley Center is opening the Valley Center Community Center, 314 E. Clay Street, for people without power to have a place to get warm until power is restored.

If you are an Evergy customer, you can report an outage by calling 1-800-544-4857. You can also report outages and check the power outage map at Evergy.com.