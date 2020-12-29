Winter storm could bring several inches of snow

Cars head west along West Center Road towards 139th Street as blowing snow limits visibility, Tuesday morning, Dec. 29, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Brandon Franks shovels snow out of his driveway in the Pepperwood neighborhood of Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Joachim Nguyen shovels snow in the early morning hours in Midtown Omaha, Neb., on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. A strong winter storm has begun making its way across the upper Midwest, creating treacherous travel conditions and spurring warnings urging people to stay off the roads. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Traffic heads west through the snow on Dodge Street towards 114th Street underneath the West Dodge Expressway, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A strong winter storm has begun making its way across the Upper Midwest, creating treacherous travel conditions and spurring warnings urging people to stay off the roads.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for parts of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Illinois.

By Tuesday morning, snow was so heavy in western Nebraska that Interstates 80 and 76 were closed in both directions after several accidents.

Authorities in Omaha, Nebraska, and in the Kansas City area also reported several accidents blamed on slippery roads.