Winter storm could bring several inches of snow

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A strong winter storm has begun making its way across the Upper Midwest, creating treacherous travel conditions and spurring warnings urging people to stay off the roads.
The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for parts of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Illinois.
By Tuesday morning, snow was so heavy in western Nebraska that Interstates 80 and 76 were closed in both directions after several accidents.
Authorities in Omaha, Nebraska, and in the Kansas City area also reported several accidents blamed on slippery roads.
