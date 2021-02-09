Winter weather blamed for crashes in Kansas, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Winter weather is being blamed for crashes in Kansas and Missouri, including two fatal crashes in eastern Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 46-year-old Michael Dickison, of Bolivar, died Monday afternoon when he lost control of his pickup truck on icy pavement in southwestern Missouri.

And south of St. Louis, 19-year-old Jimi Williams of Festus died after his car skidded and was struck by another car.

That news comes as Kansas and Missouri residents woke up Tuesday to bitter winter temperatures in the single digits, with wind chills in portions of northeast Kansas and northern parts of Missouri dropping to as low as 20 below zero.