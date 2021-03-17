Wintry mix impacts road conditions on St. Patrick’s Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With a storm blowing into Wichita on Wednesday we’ve seen reports of several accidents around our area.

Tom Hein with the Kansas Department of Transportation stresses that even if the roads are not icy, wet roads from hours of rainfall can also cause problems for drivers who ignore conditions and drive as they do under normal weather conditions. Hein says always drive according to the conditions.

Another issue with rainfall, if it does eventually turn to ice overnight, there isn’t any pretreatment to prevent icy conditions. “It just washes that pretreatment off so there isn’t any pretreatment down except that was residual from other storms,” explained Hein. “We do have crews coming back in for the evening to kind of monitor things. They’ll be watching things overnight.”

Hein says he does not anticipate the roads to turn to ice tonight because of temperatures staying above freezing, but they do have crews out in the area watching out for drivers on this St. Patrick’s Day night.