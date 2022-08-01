WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With warm weather forecasted this week, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), emergency responders, and health advisers want to remind parents and caregivers not to leave kids in the car.

According to KDOT, heat risks for children can occur even when outside temperatures are much lower.

On a sunny day, the inside of a car can heat up 40 degrees in one hour, with 80% of that heat rise happening in the first 30 minutes. If the outside temperature is 80°F, a vehicle can heat to 99°F in 10 minutes and to 114°F in 30 minutes.

KDOT reminds parents that a child may not be able to remove themselves from a car seat or escape a locked car. Even being trapped in a car temporarily can expose a child to heat stroke once their body temperature reaches 104°F.

“Do not forget or leave children in a vehicle, even with windows cracked, for any amount of time,” said Colonel Herman T. Jones, superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol.

According to KDOT, children are more at risk for heatstroke complications and even death because their bodies absorb heat faster and have trouble cooling off. The body temperature of a child climbs three to five times faster than an adult. Sweating will not cool down an infant or young children the same way it does an adult.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports more than half (53%) of all vehicle-related heatstroke deaths in children are caused by a child accidentally being left in the car, and 26% are from a child getting into a hot car unsupervised. KDOT

KDOT says if you are a bystander and see a child in a hot car to: