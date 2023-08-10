YUMA, Colo. (KSNW) – A tornado that touched down near Yuma on Tuesday has been rated an EF3, according to the National Weather Service’s Goodland office.

The NWS said the tornado moved east-southeast from Hyde, Colorado, to Yuma, Colorado. The tornado remained south of the city, damaging irrigation pivots, trees, and power poles. Damage also occurred at two homes and a building containing farm equipment.

An EF3 tornado is classified as a strong tornado with wind measuring 136 to 165 mph. The NWS said more details on the survey will be available Thursday evening, weather permitting.