What goes into building the perfect snowman or making shoveling snow easy? I'm not talking about effort, but the weather. This is what determines the composition of snow and whether you'll have more or less work and play. It's all about moisture content, or the snow to liquid ratio. The average ratio is 10 to 1. This means for 10" of snow you'll get 1" of liquid once it's melted. If the ratio is higher (i.e. 20 to 1) then that means there's less moisture and the snow will be lighter. If the ratio is smaller (i.e. 5 to 1) then there's more moisture and snow will be heavier.

When all of the layers of the atmosphere are well below freezing this is what helps a light, powdery, fluffy snow reach the surface. Colder air (like what we're experiencing now) is usually associated with drier air. This kind of snow is much easier to shovel but since there's less moisture to hold it together. It is also too light to make a snowman or snowballs.