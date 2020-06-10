Weather Wednesday: Measuring rainfall

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN 3 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman and the Storm Track 3 Weather Team are proud partners with the Wichita Wind Surge! Every Wednesday, join the Storm Track 3 Weather Team with the help of the Wichita Wind Surge for easy and fun weather experiments you can do at home on KSN.com, Facebook and Twitter!

Today we’re talking about some of the tools we use to measure weather elements, such as hail, strong winds and storms that form on radar. One of those tools is used to measure how much rainfall we have received.

We can measure rainfall totals in several ways, such as storm total, which is what we see out of one storm. Or we can report on how much rainfall we’ve received over a 24-hour period. Finally, there’s the monthly and annual rainfall totals.

Today we’re going to make a rain gauge. It’s one of the ways we measure rainfall.

Items you will need include:

Empty 2-liter soda bottle

Pitcher of water

Scissors to cut your bottle

Tape or Marker

Ruler

Small gravel to weigh down the base of the bottle

First, cut the top of the bottle off. You may want to get an adult to help you with that. Next we want to add gravel to the bottom of the bottle to make it stable.

Next, add a little water until it just barely covers the gravel. The water level here will be our zero-inch level for measuring rainfall. Next, using tape or a marker, hold the bottom of your ruler even with the water level in your bottle and mark each inch with your tape or marker.

Once you have made your rain gauge, then send us a picture and tune in at 1:30 on Facebook live.

