Weather Wednesdays: Concept of condensation

Today’s experiment discusses the concept of condensation. Condensation is the process during the water cycle when water vapor turns to a liquid. You often see this on the bathroom mirror when you get out of a hot shower or from dew on the grass outside.

For this experiment, you will need a cold can of your favorite soda. Put it in the fridge so the temperature is significantly lower than the temperature outside. Then bring it outside. What you will begin to see is the cold can interacting with the warm air. The warm air holds tiny particles of water vapor that, when the temperature cools thanks to the can, will turn into a liquid. The cool air on the outside of your can will initiate this process.

