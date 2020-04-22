Weather Wednesdays with the KSN Storm Track 3 weather team and the Wichita Wind Surge

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN 3 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman and the Storm Track 3 Weather Team are proud partners with the Wichita Wind Surge!  Every Wednesday, join the Storm Track 3 weather team with the help of the Wichita Wind Surge for easy and fun weather experiments you can do at home on KSN.com, Facebook and Twitter!

Lisa begins with one of the weather elements most people associate with Kansas – tornadoes.

Creating a Mini Tornado

Items needed for exeriment:

  • Empty water or pop bottle with label removed
  • Water
  • Food coloring (optional)
  • Small amount of glitter (optional)

Instructions:

  • Fill bottle 3/4 full with water
  • Add a drop or two of food coloring if you have it
  • Add a little glitter if you have it (be careful, it can be messy)
  • Put cap on bottle tightly
  • Turn bottle upside down
  • Hold the lid tightly as you give the bottle a spin (Watch video to see how Lisa spins hers)

You’ve created a miniature tornado!

