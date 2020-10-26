Western Kansas road conditions snow-packed and icy throughout the day, likely to worsen overnight

SOUTHWEST, Kan. (KSNW) – The state of Kansas is seeing its first widespread winter weather event. Western Kansas is getting hit hard.

In western Kansas, snow is on the ground and is expected to continue to fall through this evening. With the winter weather, road conditions are a concern.

Roadways across the region are partially or completely covered in snow and ice.

The Kansas Department of Transportation has been out treating roads, bridges, and overpasses with saltwater brine mix and clearing snow-packed areas.

Officials say the conditions are worse than expected for this time of year, and will likely worsen as it gets colder overnight.

“Half of the crew works during the day for 12 hours and half of the crew works at night for 12 hours, so we have a continuous cycle monitoring the roads, and treating and trying to clear it as quickly as we can,” said Lisa Knoll, District 6 KDOT Public Affairs Manager.

Although many roads have been treated, officials stress that if you can stay in you should, and if you do have to go out on the roads, slow down, be cautious, and allow extra room between your vehicle and others on the road.

For more information on current road conditions, click here.

