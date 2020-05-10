Wichita business evaluate re-opening during phase one of Gov. Kelly’s plan

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dead Center Vintage in Wichita was barely open a month before the coronavirus pandemic shut their doors. “We had been closed for a longer period of time than we were open,” said Gabby Griffie, Co-owner of Dead Center Vintage.

After weeks of struggling, they decided to re-open on Friday, May 8. “Businesses like us that are extremely young, we really depend on the support of local community to come out and maintain our business,” said Griffie.

She says on Friday they saw on of their of their busiest days in business. They aren’t the only ones noticing the support. The Workroom welcomed customers back in on Saturday, May 9. Their owner Janelle King says she noticed a specific kind of customer, “Intentional shoppers, they are coming in to and have verbally even said we’re here to spend money to support you and we’re excited to see you open again. We’re here to shop!”

Meanwhile, others businesses are holding off on re-opening, feeling it’s too soon. Their decision is not about losing business but protecting customers. “We just feel it’s not a good idea to have people inside our space inside right now,” said Andrew Gough, Owner of Reverie Coffee Roasters.

“We’re concerned about their safety we don’t want to make people uncomfortable in our classes,” said Alec Lang, Studio Manager of Pinot Palette in Wichita.

Instead Pintos Palette is getting creative by offering virtual paint classes. “We want to set up paint kits for people with the same stuff that you’d be using in class. All the same paints and canvas and brushes, we send that home with you,” said Lang.

Starting Tuesday, May 12 Reverie will be fueling their customers by making a drive-thru. Gough says he knows their day to re-open fully will eventually come, “It is the foundation of our business, coffee business, to be together and to share an experience. There is nothing wrong with waiting a little bit longer.”