WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Great Plains Nature Center on Tuesday brought in a western tiger salamander. The salamander can be found across central and western Kansas.

During the winter, amphibians brumate, which is a type of hibernation, where they bury themselves deep in the dirt to temperatures that are stable.

The Great Plains Nature Center will be shortening visiting hours during the winter. Hours will be 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The trails remain open from dawn until dusk. The center also has free weekly events for toddlers and pre-school-aged kids on Tuesday and Wednesday’s at 10 a.m.