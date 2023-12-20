WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kiana Lucero with Tanganyika Wildlife Park brought in Pablo, a pot-bellied pig, to KSN’s Wild Side on Wednesday.

Lucero says he is just a baby.

“He’s only about 5 months old. He’s gonna get quite a bit bigger as he gets older,” said Lucero.

She says along with a big belly, Pablo will also get a big sway back.

“Right now, his belly’s not huge, but he’s starting to get a little bit of a belly,” said Lucero. “He’s probably gonna grow to be 100 to 150 pounds, so he’s got quite a bit of growing to do.”

Lucero says he is very fast.

“He does love to get the zoomies sometimes and zooms around his enclosure and around the park at Tanganyika,” said Lucero. “He can run about 10 maybe 15 miles an hour when he really gets going. He’s quick.”

Although Tanganyika Wildlife Park is closed for the season, they are still doing meet and greets. Click here for more details.