WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Matt Fouts with Tanganyika Wildlife Park brought in Gypsy, a Nigerian Dwarf goat, to KSN’s Wild Side on Wednesday.

Nigerian Dwarf goats are 17 to 23.6 inches tall and weigh around 75 pounds. They have horizontal rectangular eyes.

“That helps them see predators, you know, kind of like panoramic view on your camera. Really helps them see more around them so that they are less likely to get eaten,” said Fouts.

Without having to worry much about predators at Tanganyika Wildlife Park, Gypsy gets to have fun and play games, including with pumpkins.

“Yeah, she likes to kind of attack them or stab them with her horns, and she might get a bite in here or there, but yeah, she likes to play around with them,” said Fouts.

Gypsy hangs out in the Children’s Zoo with the other goats, although Fouts says he is not sure she’s fully convinced that she is one herself.

“I think she thinks she’s part human,” said Fouts. “She was a runt when she was born, so we did hand-raise her at the park, so she’s been around a lot of people.”

Although Tanganyika Wildlife Park is closed for the season, you still have the chance to have a wildly different experience, such as training a snow leopard, feeding an otter or swimming with penguins. You can also stay at the Airbnb at the park.

Fouts says now is the best time to buy a gold or silver season pass as they are having their black Friday sale.

You can visit Gypsy when Tanganyika Wildlife Park opens again next season.